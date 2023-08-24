Turn Around Story of Telugu Cinema at the National Awards

The trajectory of Telugu cinema has undergone a remarkable transformation at the prestigious National Awards, culminating in a narrative of triumph that defies the legacy of the ‘90s and 2000s. While the past seemed fraught with the shadow of unfulfilled recognition, recent years have witnessed a remarkable shift, compelling national platforms to stand up and take notice. Now Telugu cinema bagging 10 awards at 69th National Awards is definitely a testimony of turn around story of Telugu Cinema.

Telugu cinema Was Neglected at National Awards for 6 Decades:

The history of Telugu cinema at the National Awards paints a complex picture. Despite producing iconic films like “Mayabazaar,” “Paathala Bhairavi,” and a slew of monumental contributions by legendary directors such as, K. Vishwanath, Dasari and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the industry struggled to clinch these coveted awards.

However, the scenario has now taken a definitive turn. Telugu cinema’s foray into the national spotlight has been gradual and marked by singular achievements. While actresses like Sarada (Nimajjanam), Vijayashanti (Karthavyam) and Keerthi Suresh (Maha Nati) have secured their place in the Best Actress category, the male counterparts faced a longer journey. Allu Arjun’s historic win as the first Telugu actor to seize the national honor has served as a watershed moment.

Gradual Transformation of Telugu cinema at National Awards in the Last Decade:

The real metamorphosis came with the triumphant march of larger-than-life spectacles. Movies like “Magadheera,” “Eega,” and the “Baahubali” saga shattered the limitations and clinched the Best Special Effects awards, showcasing Telugu cinema’s prowess on a grand scale. The recent recognition of films like “Mahanati” ( Best actress award) and “Baahubali: The Beginning” as the Best Feature Film and

Bahubali 2 winning the award of best movie providing wholesome entertainment added a historic chapter to this evolving tale.

Jury’s attitude towards Telugu cinema is changing:

Notably, the transition cannot be solely attributed to cinematic splendor; a transformation in the jury’s attitude towards Telugu cinema has been pivotal. In recent times Telugu cinema is crossing the boundaries. RRR winning an academy award made entire film industry of India to take a closer look at Telugu cinema. With “RRR” and “Pushpa: The Rise” securing a remarkable 10 awards at a recent ceremony, including Allu Arjun’s best actor for his titular role in “Pushpa,” it’s clear that Telugu cinema’s narrative is no longer confined to regional boundaries like it was in yesteryear’s.

This journey of recognition isn’t just about awards; it signifies a deeper change in the industry’s dynamics. The newfound accolades, embracing not only popular successes but also critically acclaimed gems, offer a new chapter in Telugu cinema’s legacy at the National Awards.

– Zuran (@CriticZuran)