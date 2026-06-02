Twelve Years After Bifurcation: Telangana Built on Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Waited for Amaravati

June 2 marks twelve years since the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Over the past decade, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have disproved many of the fears that surrounded the division. Predictions of economic instability, administrative chaos, and prolonged uncertainty did not materialise. Instead, both states have emerged as important contributors to India’s growth story.

Telangana began its journey with a major advantage. Hyderabad remained one of India’s leading metropolitan cities and continued to attract investments in information technology, pharmaceuticals, services, and infrastructure. The state government focused on expanding these strengths and building upon an already established economic foundation.

Andhra Pradesh, however, started its journey under very different circumstances.

The new state lost Hyderabad, which had served as the economic and administrative center of united Andhra Pradesh for decades. While Telangana inherited a functioning capital and a strong revenue-generating city, Andhra Pradesh was forced to build its future from scratch. The challenge before the state was not merely economic. It needed a capital city that could house its government, attract investment, and serve as a symbol of a new beginning.

Recognizing this challenge, the Telugu Desam Party government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu identified Amaravati as the future capital. Thousands of farmers voluntarily came forward under the land pooling scheme and contributed more than 33,000 acres for the project. The vision was ambitious. Amaravati was conceived as a modern capital city capable of driving economic activity and administrative efficiency for generations.

The early years witnessed visible progress. Government offices, roads, public infrastructure, the Assembly, and the High Court began taking shape. While the city was still under development, there was a clear roadmap and a sense of direction.

The trajectory changed after the 2019 elections:

The YSR Congress Party government introduced the concept of three capitals, proposing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital. The proposal triggered one of the most intense political and legal debates in the state’s history.

Supporters described the move as decentralization. Critics argued that it created uncertainty at a time when Andhra Pradesh needed clarity. Whatever the political arguments, the practical impact was undeniable. Capital-related infrastructure projects slowed significantly. Investors adopted a cautious approach. Thousands of farmers who had parted with their land for Amaravati found themselves facing uncertainty over the future of the project.

For nearly five years, Andhra Pradesh remained engaged in a debate over where its government should ultimately function. Court cases, protests, political campaigns, and policy reversals became recurring features of the capital issue. The Amaravati farmers’ movement emerged as one of the longest-running public agitations in the state.

The contrast with Telangana became increasingly visible.

While Hyderabad continued to strengthen its position as a national technology and business hub, Andhra Pradesh spent valuable years debating the future of its capital. During the same period, Telangana leveraged its urban infrastructure and service-sector strengths to accelerate growth. Andhra Pradesh continued to record economic growth through agriculture, aquaculture, ports, manufacturing, and industrial activity, but the absence of capital certainty remained a persistent challenge.

The return of the Telugu Desam Party-led government in 2024 marked another turning point. Amaravati was once again placed at the center of the state’s development strategy. Stalled projects were revived, infrastructure plans were reactivated, and efforts were initiated to restore confidence among investors and institutions.

Twelve years after bifurcation, the broader picture is clear. Both Telugu states have progressed beyond the uncertainties of 2014. Their combined economic strength today exceeds what many observers imagined when the state was divided. In fact, the combined economic output of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana now surpasses that of several larger Indian states, demonstrating the growth potential of both regions.

Yet the biggest difference between the two states was never about resources or potential. It was about certainty.

Telangana spent the last twelve years building on an existing capital and an established economic engine. Andhra Pradesh spent much of the same period trying to establish and protect one.

As Telangana celebrates twelve years of statehood, Andhra Pradesh enters a new chapter of its own. The debate over the capital has dominated much of the state’s post-bifurcation history. The challenge now is not deciding where the capital should be, but ensuring that Amaravati becomes the growth engine that was originally envisioned.

The story of the last twelve years offers a simple lesson. Telangana’s success was built on continuity. Andhra Pradesh’s biggest struggle was uncertainty. With that uncertainty gradually fading, the state finally has an opportunity to focus entirely on growth, investment, and the future.