Twist in Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s Case

The recent developments surrounding Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s case have left Narasaraopet leaders and residents in a state of shock. The case revolves around former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, his son Sivaram, and a bribery allegation that has resurfaced. The controversy dates back to 2019 when Sivaram accused former Ranji cricketer Nagaraju of demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakhs in exchange for a railway job. The case, which had been under investigation, took a new turn when Nagaraju recently approached the Narasaraopet court and withdrew his complaint. However, in a shocking twist, Nagaraju revealed that the case was orchestrated by former MP Vijay Sai Reddy and former local MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy. The late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, who faced immense pressure due to multiple cases against him, tragically ended his life.

The withdrawal of the case has left YSRCP and Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy in a tight spot. Locals believe the case was politically motivated, The situation has escalated as local TDP leaders have demanded strict action against those who filed the false complaint. Meanwhile, YCP leaders are feeling the heat, with many fearing a backlash from the public.



Meanwhile, the Mangalagiri CID has issued notices to former MP Vijay Sai Reddy, asking him to appear for questioning on the 12th of this month at 11 AM. The notices pertain to a case registered under sections 506, 384, 420, 109, 467, and 120 of the IPC, along with 34 BNSS sections. The case involves allegations of illegal transfers of court shares related to the Kakinada port issue.