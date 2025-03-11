x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
View all stories
Home > Politics

Twist in Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s Case

Published on March 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Government to Establish 125 Autism Centers
image
Summer 2025: Crucial for Many Actors
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?
image
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments

Twist in Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s Case

The recent developments surrounding Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s case have left Narasaraopet leaders and residents in a state of shock. The case revolves around former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, his son Sivaram, and a bribery allegation that has resurfaced. The controversy dates back to 2019 when Sivaram accused former Ranji cricketer Nagaraju of demanding a bribe of ₹15 lakhs in exchange for a railway job. The case, which had been under investigation, took a new turn when Nagaraju recently approached the Narasaraopet court and withdrew his complaint. However, in a shocking twist, Nagaraju revealed that the case was orchestrated by former MP Vijay Sai Reddy and former local MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy. The late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, who faced immense pressure due to multiple cases against him, tragically ended his life.

The withdrawal of the case has left YSRCP and Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy in a tight spot. Locals believe the case was politically motivated, The situation has escalated as local TDP leaders have demanded strict action against those who filed the false complaint. Meanwhile, YCP leaders are feeling the heat, with many fearing a backlash from the public.
 
Meanwhile, the Mangalagiri CID has issued notices to former MP Vijay Sai Reddy, asking him to appear for questioning on the 12th of this month at 11 AM. The notices pertain to a case registered under sections 506, 384, 420, 109, 467, and 120 of the IPC, along with 34 BNSS sections. The case involves allegations of illegal transfers of court shares related to the Kakinada port issue. 

Next Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback Previous Adhi Dha Surprisu: Ketika’s Sultry Show
else

TRENDING

image
Summer 2025: Crucial for Many Actors
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?

Latest

image
AP Government to Establish 125 Autism Centers
image
Summer 2025: Crucial for Many Actors
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju’s Proposal to Allu Arjun
image
Why is Nagarjuna not investing on Chaitanya and Akhil?
image
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments

Most Read

image
AP Government to Establish 125 Autism Centers
image
Twist in Late Kodela Sivaprasad Rao’s Case
image
Jagga Reddy never ceases to amaze

Related Articles

Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali