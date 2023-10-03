Two best weekends of September wasted Successfully

After Prabhas’ Salaar postponement, Skanda which was in Vinayaka Chavithi weekend race was moved to September 28th. Chandramukhi 2 was also postponed to September 28th and Peddha Kapu released on September 29th. Vishal’s Mark Antony was the only release for September 15th and the film’s Telugu version failed to make any impact. The audience had no prominent film to watch during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.

Gandhi Jayanthi weekend witnessed a bunch of releases like Skanda, Chandramukhi 2 and Peddha Kapu. All these three films were badly rejected and the word of mouth is extremely negative. Skanda opened on a decent note but the weekend numbers are not convincing as per the financials involved. Two good long weekends of September are entirely wasted without a hit. Dasara is the next holiday season and Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao and Vijay’s Leo are releasing during the season.