Two Big Announcements from Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi Film

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s film without major breaks. Major schedules of the film are completed and the next schedule commences in Hyderabad very soon. The team is working on the aim to release this comic entertainer for Sankranthi 2026. There are a lot of speculations about the title of the film. The makers will make two big announcements on August 22nd on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

The title of the film along with the release date will be announced on August 22nd. The makers will issue a statement for the same very soon. Nayanthara plays the leading lady in this film which also has a strong emotional family drama. Bheems is scoring the music and the film is high on expectations. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers. The makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals of this entertainer.