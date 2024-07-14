x
Home > Movie News

Two controversies of Nag Ashwin post Kalki 2898 AD Release

Published on July 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Two controversies of Nag Ashwin post Kalki 2898 AD Release

Nag Ashwin is lauded for his recent outing Kalki 2898 AD. The film is doing well in all the languages and it is having a dream run. The film also dominated the new releases Indian 2 and Sarfira all over. Nag Ashwin, the mastermind behind Kalki 2898 AD landed into two controversies post the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin is receiving appreciation on social media after the release. Megastar Chiranjeevi appreciated the team but Nag Ashwin never replied to his post. Nag Ashwin posted swift replies for all the celebrities and actors who appreciated the film. Mega fans took a dig and trolled Nag Ashwin for not responding to Megastar’s tweet.

Today, Nag Ashwin’s post went viral all over. After the film grossed Rs 1000 crores, the talented director posted “This milestone…this number…is obviously massive for a young team like ours….but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative or exploitative content, means so much….a big thank you to the audience and actors who stood behind us” posted Nag Ashwin. This sounded like he targeted Sandeep Vanga and his recent film Animal which grossed big money all over. Social media is left with debates after Nag Ashwin’s post. Sandeep Vanga is yet to respond to the post of Nag Ashwin.

Some of them supported Nag Ashwin for his vision while some of them trolled him for targeting his fellow director.

