Andhra Pradesh government on Monday declared a two-day state mourning following the sudden death of minister for Industries, Commerce, Information Technology Mekapati Gowtham Reddy.

National flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings under the control of the state government on February 21 and 22. There will be no public entertainment during the state mourning, said a Government Order.

Gowtham Reddy, who also held the portfolios of skill development and training infrastructure and investment, died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

The last rites of YSRCP leader will be performed in his native Nellore district with police honours on Tuesday.

Tributes were paid to the late leader at his chamber in state secretariat. Condolences pour in from leaders across political spectrum.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Gowtham Reddy.

Venkaiah Naidu expressed profound grief over Gowtham Reddy’s death. He described Reddy as a gentleman.

Governor Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise. Soundararajan also condoled sudden and sad demise of the minister and conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy air dashed to Hyderabad from Vijayawada and paid his last respects to the departed leader at his residence.

Jagan consoled Gowtham Reddy’s father and former MP Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, his mother, wife and other family members. Gowtham Reddy’s mother broke down on seeing the chief minister.

The chief minister was accompanied by wife Y. S. Bharathi, MP Vijayasai Reddy, TTD chairman Y. V Subba Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and top leaders of YSRCP.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana ministers K. T. Rama Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, TDP MP Galla Jayadev and eminent people from various walks of life paid tributes.