Two Heroines for Venky in Trivikram’s Film

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

Two Heroines for Venky in Trivikram's Film
Two Heroines for Venky in Trivikram's Film

Victory Venkatesh and top writer, director Trivikram will team up for the first time. Trivikram has completed scripting and he is currently finalizing the actors and technicians. The shoot commences in the last week of August. Trisha has been finalized as the leading lady and Nidhhi Agerwal has been roped as the second female lead in this untitled family entertainer.

Though the second heroine has less prominence, Trivikram has a habit of pairing up second actresses in his films. Nidhhi Agerwal is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Prabhas’ Raja Saab. Trisha has completed the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the actress is keen on signing more and more Telugu films in her second innings. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this untitled film and Thaman will score the music for this hilarious family entertainer.

