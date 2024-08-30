Two more MLCs to quit Council, YSR Congress

The opposition YSR Congress is having troubles these days. An MLC, Pothula Suneetha, had quit the Legislative Council and the YSR Congress as well. She is likely to join the ruling TDP in the next couple of days. Sources say that two more MLCs are ready to quit the Legislative Council and the YSR Congress.

According to the sources, Karri Padmasree and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi have made up their mind to quit the Legislative Council and the YSR Congress. They are also said to be in touch with the TDP leadership and likely to join the TDP. They have reportedly held talks with the mediators and are likely to meet the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSR Congress had lost two MPs from Rajya Sabha this week. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beeda Mastan Rao have sent their resignations to Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar. The Rajya Sabha chairman is likely to accept their resignations in a day or two. The two MLCs are likely to join the TDP.

Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, a close associate of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had quit the party. He is co accused in the CBI and ED cases and went to jail along with Jagan Mohan Reddy. He contested from the Repalle Assembly constituency in 2019 and lost the election. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy took him to the Legislative Council as MLC and made him a minister in his cabinet. Later, he was sent to Rajya Sabha along with Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose.

Sources say that there are another six MPs from Rajya Sabha to quit the YSR Congress. This would make the number of those who left the YSR Congress to 8. Sources indicate that out of 8, four are likely to join the TDP, while another four MPs would join the BJP. Talks are being held at Delhi level and the mediators are in touch with the parties.

There are also more MLCs lined up to quit the YSR Congress in the days to come. The TDP and the BJP leaders are in touch with those MLCs and holding talks with them. It is to be seen how many MLCs would leave the YSR Congress as the days pass by.