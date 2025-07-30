x
Movie News

Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025

Published on July 30, 2025 by nymisha

Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025
It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka's Fans
Kingdom Advance Sales: Team Excited and Fingers Crossed
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
Exclusive: Nani's Close watch on Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom

Two More Releases for Bellamkonda in 2025

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas wanted to move to Bollywood and he picked up the remake of Chatrapathi. After the film bombed badly, the actor returned back to Telugu cinema. He signed several films and Bhairavam is the recent release for the actor in Telugu cinema after years. The film was rejected by the audience and the producer lost money on the film. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has completed the shoots of two new films: Tyson Naidu and Kishkindapuri. Both these films are in the final stages of post-production. The makers are busy closing the non-theatrical deals.

Both these films were delayed due to various reasons. The teams of Tyson Naidu and Kishkindapuri are in plans to release these films in 2025. The release dates will be finalized as per the digital deal closed. With August and September occupied with several films, these films are expected to release between October and December only if the digital deals are closed. Sagar Chandra directed Tyson Naidu and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas plays a cop. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Kishkindapuri is directed by Koushik and Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers.

It would be a Longer Wait for Anushka's Fans
