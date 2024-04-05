x
Home > Movie News

Two Oscar winners on board for Ramayana

Published on April 5, 2024

Two Oscar winners on board for Ramayana

Ramayana happens to be one of the biggest projects of Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor will reprise Lord Rama in this mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and the filming commenced recently in Mumbai. Reports say that Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Sunny Deol is roped in to essay the role of Hanuman. Kannada Superstar Yash is in talks to play Ravana in this drama. A big announcement is expected to be made on April 17th on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

Here is a big update about the technical team of Ramayana. Two Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are roped in to score the music for Ramayana. This happens to be the first Indian film for Hans Zimmer, an international music director who worked on films like The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean. AR Rahman too was happy to come on board for Ramayana. Namit Malhotra is bankrolling this mythological epic that will be made in multiple parts on huge budgets. The first installment will release next year.

