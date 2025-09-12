Two Reunion Films to be Launched for Dasara

Two crazy big-ticket films are all set for launch on the auspicious day of Dasara this year. Megastar Chiranjeevi will soo reunite with Bobby Kolli after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. The film is said to be a mass entertainer and the announcement was made recently. KVN Productions will produce this mega budget film and the grand launch of this project will take place on October 2nd on the eve of Dasara. The shooting formalities of the film are expected to kick-start from November once Chiranjeevi wraps up the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon reunite with Gopichand Malineni for an out-and-out mass entertainer. The duo earlier worked for Veerasimha Reddy and they are teaming up again. The film too will be launched on the auspicious day of Dasara. Venkata Satish Kilaru of Peddi fame will produce this prestigious film. The shooting formalities will commence in October and the film will have a post-summer release.