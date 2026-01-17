x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Published on January 17, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Success meet
image
3 Musketeers Behind NNNM Success: Sharwa

Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan has been consistent and delivered blockbuster films like Love Today, Dragon and Dude. The actor received acclaim for his writing and he is all set to start his next film this year. AGS Entertainments, the producers of his film Dragon have given him a freehand. Pradeep Ranganathan will direct his next and he will play the lead role. The film is said to be a sci-fi entertainer and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently.

The film will have two leading ladies and the makers have initiated talks with Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary for the roles. The talks are going on and an official announcement will be made soon. This is the first time, Pradeep Ranganathan is working with star actresses. AGS Entertainment will invest big money on the film. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.

Next Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened? Previous Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Success meet
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
image
3 Musketeers Behind NNNM Success: Sharwa

Latest

image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Success meet
image
3 Musketeers Behind NNNM Success: Sharwa

Most Read

image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch