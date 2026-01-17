Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan has been consistent and delivered blockbuster films like Love Today, Dragon and Dude. The actor received acclaim for his writing and he is all set to start his next film this year. AGS Entertainments, the producers of his film Dragon have given him a freehand. Pradeep Ranganathan will direct his next and he will play the lead role. The film is said to be a sci-fi entertainer and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently.

The film will have two leading ladies and the makers have initiated talks with Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary for the roles. The talks are going on and an official announcement will be made soon. This is the first time, Pradeep Ranganathan is working with star actresses. AGS Entertainment will invest big money on the film. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.