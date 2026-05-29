Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Shiva Ganesh Gaddam and Madhulash Babu Krovvidi have been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list for their remarkable work in the fields of finance and social impact.

Shiva Ganesh Gaddam’s journey started with a simple observation. Financial literacy is rarely taught at a young age, even though money management is a skill everyone needs. Determined to change that, he founded Geni5 Ankura with a mission to make financial education easy, engaging and accessible for children and teenagers.

Instead of relying on traditional teaching methods, Shiva Ganesh chose a more creative approach. Through comics and interactive learning tools, he simplifies concepts such as saving, budgeting, investing, insurance and entrepreneurship. His efforts have helped young learners understand the value of money in a rapidly changing digital world. That vision and innovation earned him recognition in Forbes’ Finance and Venture Capital category.

The second name on the list is Madhulash Babu Krovvidi, a young social entrepreneur from Shrungavriksham village in West Godavari district. His dream was to ensure that students in rural areas have access to the same learning opportunities available in cities.

To turn that dream into reality, he established the Edodwaja Foundation in Hyderabad and launched the Futuristic Lab on Wheels, popularly known as the FLOW Bus. The initiative takes advanced laboratory equipment and hands-on learning experiences directly to schools in rural communities. So far, nearly 60,000 students have benefited from the project.

While their fields are different, both entrepreneurs share a common goal. Their inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list is not just a personal achievement. It is a proud moment for the Telugu people and a powerful reminder that ideas driven by purpose can create a lasting impact.