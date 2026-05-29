x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vijayawada to Host the Biggest Event of Peddi
image
Suriya to Repeat his Directors
image
Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained
image
Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold
image
Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Shiva Ganesh Gaddam and Madhulash Babu Krovvidi have been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list for their remarkable work in the fields of finance and social impact.

Shiva Ganesh Gaddam’s journey started with a simple observation. Financial literacy is rarely taught at a young age, even though money management is a skill everyone needs. Determined to change that, he founded Geni5 Ankura with a mission to make financial education easy, engaging and accessible for children and teenagers.

Instead of relying on traditional teaching methods, Shiva Ganesh chose a more creative approach. Through comics and interactive learning tools, he simplifies concepts such as saving, budgeting, investing, insurance and entrepreneurship. His efforts have helped young learners understand the value of money in a rapidly changing digital world. That vision and innovation earned him recognition in Forbes’ Finance and Venture Capital category.

The second name on the list is Madhulash Babu Krovvidi, a young social entrepreneur from Shrungavriksham village in West Godavari district. His dream was to ensure that students in rural areas have access to the same learning opportunities available in cities.

To turn that dream into reality, he established the Edodwaja Foundation in Hyderabad and launched the Futuristic Lab on Wheels, popularly known as the FLOW Bus. The initiative takes advanced laboratory equipment and hands-on learning experiences directly to schools in rural communities. So far, nearly 60,000 students have benefited from the project.

While their fields are different, both entrepreneurs share a common goal. Their inclusion in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list is not just a personal achievement. It is a proud moment for the Telugu people and a powerful reminder that ideas driven by purpose can create a lasting impact.

Next Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold Previous TG Sentiment Trap: BRS Replay of the ‘Andhra Threat’ Narrative is failing!
else

TRENDING

image
Vijayawada to Host the Biggest Event of Peddi
image
Suriya to Repeat his Directors
image
Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold

Latest

image
Vijayawada to Host the Biggest Event of Peddi
image
Suriya to Repeat his Directors
image
Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained
image
Mythri puts Multiple Films on Hold
image
Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Most Read

image
Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained
image
Two Telugu Changemakers Earn a Place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026
image
TG Sentiment Trap: BRS Replay of the ‘Andhra Threat’ Narrative is failing!

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception