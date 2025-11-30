Two titles speculated for Venkatesh and Trivikram Film

Victory Venkatesh will soon kick-start the shoot of his upcoming movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is said to be a family entertainer with loads of entertainment and family emotions. The shoot commences during the mid of December and Trivikram is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules. There are two titles speculated for now but there is no official announcement about which title is finalized.

‘Bandhu Mitrula Abhinandanlatho’ and ‘Venkata Ramana C/O Ananda Nilayam’ are the titles considered and speculated. The team is expected to announce the title of the film during Sankranthi 2026. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine in this family entertainer. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is the music composer and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this family entertainer. The film is expected to release during the second half of 2026.