Two top heroines in race for Sai Dharam Tej?

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is a relaxed man after the release of Virupaksha. The Mega actor lined up two new projects and they will roll in July. Sampath Nandi impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a script and the shooting formalities will start from the mid of July. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this project and Ganja Shankar is the title considered and locked for the film. An official announcement will be expected very soon.

Sampath Nandi prefers to rope in top beauties for the role of heroine in his films. He is said to have narrated the script to Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela recently. He will pick one among them as per the availability of their dates. Sampath Nandi penned a proper commercial entertainer that will suit Sai Dharam Tej. The film is expected to release next year. Sai Dharam Tej also signed a film in the direction of debutant Jayanth and the shoot too will commence very soon.