Two top Producers Bailed out Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a record budget and the industry circles are well aware that the film’s producer AM Rathnam is in financial stress. Two top producers Naveen Yerneni and TG Vishwa Prasad stepped in to clear the financial dues of the film. They have cleared the dues to support Pawan Kalyan and ensured a smooth release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on time. Mythri Movie Makers have supported the film by acquiring the Nizam theatrical rights.

TG Vishwa Prasad paid a big amount to clear the dues after Pawan Kalyan ensured to do a film for the production house. The dues were cleared by 8 PM last night and the premiere shows started on time. Hari Hara Veera Mallu released with a record number of premiere shows and the openings are super strong. Pawan Kalyan’s promotions from the past two days brought the needed boost for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Jyoti Krishna is the director and AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.