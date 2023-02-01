Two YSRC MLAs allege phone tapping in AP

Two of the ruling YSR Congress MLAs have alleged that their mobile phones are under surveillance. They accused the YSR Congress government of tapping their phones and thus insulting their integrity.

Former minister and MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and two-time MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, have accused the government of watching their phones. They alleged that the government and the ruling party to which they belong, have no respect for them.

Ramanarayana Reddy had been sulking in the party as he was denied the cabinet berth twice by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He anticipated a cabinet berth for him when the party won with a huge mandate in the 2019 general election.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy did not accommodate him and opted for P Anil Kumar from the Nellore district. In the reshuffle too, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was denied the cabinet berth and Kakani Govardhan Reddy was accommodated from the district.

Having lost a cabinet berth, Ramanarayana Reddy had been speaking against the party leadership and the government for the past some time. He is likely to move to the opposition TDP ahead of the 2024 general election.

Same is the case with Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who anticipated cabinet berth for him. He had been closely associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy right from the beginning and had won the two consecutive elections from Nellore rural constituency.

He is too not happy with the party leadership and had announced that he would contest the next election as TDP candidate.

Similar dissent is heard in other parts of the state with the sitting MLAs looking at the TDP or the Jana Sena ahead of the 2024 general election. It is set to be a big blow for the YSR Congress which is aiming at retaining power for the second term.