Two YSRCP vehicles enter Naidu’s convoy

There was a breach of security in former chief minister and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy on Thursday. Two vehicles belonging to the ruling YSR Congress leaders, entered Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy, as security personnel remained silent.

This happened when Chandrababu Naidu was going to Tanuku in West Godavari district on Thursday from his home in Undavalli. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to participate in an agitation programme in Tanuku on Friday in support of the farmers.

Chandrababu Naidu had visited the Godavari districts last week and consoled the farmers who were badly hit by the untimely rains. The standing crops and harvested crops too were damaged due to rains. He demanded that the government procure the damaged crops and pay compensation to the farmers.

In support of the demand, the TDP chief was going to Tanuku, when two vehicles belonging to the ruling party leaders joined the convoy. The two vehicles entered the convoy at Unguturu in Eluru district. The vehicles continued in the convoy till Tadepalli Gudem of West Godavari district.

The escort police who were following the convoy did not object to the two vehicles entering the convoy and remained silent. The vehicles left the convoy at Tadepalli Gudem. The police are now investigating the security breach and are trying to find out the details of the two vehicles.