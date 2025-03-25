x
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

U.S. Tightens Immigration Rules: Green Card Holders Face Social Media Checks and Travel Hurdles

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

U.S. Tightens Immigration Rules: Green Card Holders Face Social Media Checks and Travel Hurdles

H1B

The Trump administration has rolled out stricter measures affecting legal immigrants, causing new tensions for Indian communities in America. Two key developments are making headlines, expanded social media monitoring for permanent residents and controversial remarks from Vice President Mike Pence about Green Card validity.

US Authorities are now pushing to require Green Card holders to disclose their social media accounts, extending a policy currently applied only to visa applicants. While officials frame this as a national security measure, immigration advocates warn it creates unnecessary surveillance of law-abiding residents. The move comes alongside shocking comments from Vice President Pence, who recently stated that “a Green Card doesn’t guarantee permanent U.S. residency,” sending ripples of anxiety through immigrant communities.

Travel has become particularly challenging for Indian Green Card holders. Airports are implementing stricter document checks, leading to longer processing times and increased scrutiny even for legal residents. Immigration attorneys now advise travelers to carry extensive paperwork, including tax returns, pay slips, and re-entry permits to avoid complications. Students are being asked to present university enrollment proof and bank statements, while professionals must keep employment verification letters handy.

