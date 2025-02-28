x
Telugu360 Analysis: All about the Allegations on SS Rajamouli

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top filmmaker and he is always focused on cinema. Known for his dedication to cinema, his work was appreciated by some of the top filmmakers of India. SS Rajamouli was never into controversies or never made any contradictory statements over the years. In a sudden surprise, his close friend named U Srinivasa Rao made sensational comments through a video post. Srinivasa Rao alleged Rajamouli of his financial struggles and failures in his life. The news turned viral in no time and all the top media houses and web portals carried the news.

Telugu360 has conducted a research for the same before the publishing or carrying the news about the country’s top director. Rajamouli has nothing much to do with the failures of Srinivasa Rao. He is battling with depression and is away from work from a longer time. It is a pure PR stunt to get sympathy and stand in news. Srinivasa Rao accused Rajamouli’s wife Rama Rajamouli and he said that he is going to committ suicide. Over these years, there should be some proofs of identities to prove the allegations but Srinivasa Rao did not attempt to show them.

He is also not in touch with any of the family members of Rajamouli from the past few years. Srinivasa Rao is one more failure story and SS Rajamouli cannot be blamed for the allegations. Rajamouli is currently shooting for his next film that features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

