UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set for a grand release during the Ugadi weekend. Three songs from the film are released and none of them ended up as a chartbuster. Harish Shankar’s last film Mr Bachan was a massive debacle. Ustaad Bhagat Singh relies completely on the stardom of Pawan Kalyan. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow and all eyes are focused on the trailer. A grand pre-release event of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is planned on March 15th in Hyderabad and Pawan Kalyan will grace the event.

The film has big targets to achieve and the trailer has to generate the needed buzz. Pawan Kalyan’s commercial film will surely open on a grand note and the film will fall in the long holiday weekend. Ugadi and Ramzan holidays are coming and Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on March 19th. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has a big task and all it needs is just a positive mouth talk. Telugu film industry has been struggling after Sankranthi season and Ustaad Bhagat Singh has to do well for the survival of the film industry at this phase. At the same time, the film has to get the needed buzz in the next few days through the promotions and the trailer.

Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film and a major budget has been recovered through the non-theatrical deals. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has to have a strong run to end up as a profitable film for Mythri Movie Makers and their distributors.