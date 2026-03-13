x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
image
Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?
image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

pawan kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set for a grand release during the Ugadi weekend. Three songs from the film are released and none of them ended up as a chartbuster. Harish Shankar’s last film Mr Bachan was a massive debacle. Ustaad Bhagat Singh relies completely on the stardom of Pawan Kalyan. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow and all eyes are focused on the trailer. A grand pre-release event of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is planned on March 15th in Hyderabad and Pawan Kalyan will grace the event.

The film has big targets to achieve and the trailer has to generate the needed buzz. Pawan Kalyan’s commercial film will surely open on a grand note and the film will fall in the long holiday weekend. Ugadi and Ramzan holidays are coming and Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on March 19th. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has a big task and all it needs is just a positive mouth talk. Telugu film industry has been struggling after Sankranthi season and Ustaad Bhagat Singh has to do well for the survival of the film industry at this phase. At the same time, the film has to get the needed buzz in the next few days through the promotions and the trailer.

Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film and a major budget has been recovered through the non-theatrical deals. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has to have a strong run to end up as a profitable film for Mythri Movie Makers and their distributors.

Next Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh Previous Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
else

TRENDING

image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
image
Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

Latest

image
Bangaru Bomma: SP Charan, Chithra’s Classic Charm
image
Is Anushka Shetty Getting Married?
image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom

Most Read

image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate
image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event