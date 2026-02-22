UBS Aura of Ustaad: Harish Shankar’s perfect tribute to PSPK

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have delivered a remarkable blockbuster, Gabbar Singh. Now, they are back together for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and it has already become the most anticipated film in Telugu Cinema. Now, the makers have released the second single Aura of Ustaad, and it is a treat to Telugu Cinema audiences.

The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad celebrates the charismatic screen presence of Pawan Kalyan. The song focuses entirely on his aura, that makes him a true icon of the big screen. It is a perfect example of how a star’s personality can be translated into a musical experience.

DSP has once again proved why he is the best at creating mass anthems. His powerful tune for this song is catchy and full of energy, making it an instant favorite. Complementing the music are the lyrics by Chandrabose, which celebrate the hero’s stature and his connection with the audience in a very meaningful way.

Director Harish Shankar knows exactly how to showcase Pawan Kalyan, and this song is proof of his vision. Aura of Ustaad track builds immense anticipation for the film, promising a high-voltage cinematic experience. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the movie on a lavish scale with UBS releasing on 26th March, worldwide.