UBS Dekhlenge Saala Promo: Pawan Kalyan sets dance floor on fire

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and maverick magician Harish Shankar are back together with their highly awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna are playing leading roles in the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. After a long time, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to set dance floor on fire.

He has been staying away from dancing in songs like he used to but for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, he has decided to give a big special treat to his fans. The first single from the film, Dekhlenge Saala, is set to release on 13th December and the promo is creating huge sensation.

After Gabbar Singh, Harish Shankar is able to makeover Pawan Kalyan in this film, presenting his swag and style in a great makeover. Pawan Kalyan’s graceful steps and his stylish attire brings back the vintage style, swag of the actor that made everyone his biggest fans. The ultimate dance buster is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Vishal Dadlani. The countdown for the song release begins.