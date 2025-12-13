x
UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has made a huge mark on Telugu and Indian Cinema with his signature style, swag and charisma. Sometimes directors fail to utilise it to the maximum but Harish Shankar has showcased that he is class apart in presenting in PSPK. After a cult blockbuster like Gabbar Singh, they are back with Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The high-octane action drama is produced on a huge scale by Mythri Movie Makers. Now, the makers have released first single, Dekhlenge Saala, composed by rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and written by Baskarabatla, sung with immaculate energy by Vishal Dadlani. The song is a massive energy anthem that pushes listeners to shake their leg.

Mainly, the vintage Pawan Kalyan attitude and energy are presented in a fresh style by Harish Shankar. We see PSPK very actively participating in the song shoot and delivering his best on screen. The swag, charisma, style and mannersims are peak level stuff that only Pawan Kalyan can pull off and he does it like only he can.

Sreeleela joins him on the dance floor and they both have rocked it. The dance buster is going to be the biggest chartbuster that is released at the right time by the makers. During this holiday season, the song is going to be a rage all over by being the main attraction of every party and there will be many reels too. It is a pure dance buster from PSPK-DSP-HS trio.

