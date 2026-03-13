x
Home > Movie News

UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

UBS Release: GO issued in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that the special premieres permission will be granted for Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19th and there would be no premieres on March 18th evening. The GO has been issued by the AP government today and one premiere show permission has been granted on March 19th between 4 AM and 5 AM. The ticket prices are capped at Rs 500. Apart from this, GO has been issued for ticket hike of Rs 100 for single screens and Rs 125 for multiplexes and the hike has been granted for ten days starting from March 19th.

All the theatres in AP can screen five shows during this period told the GO. The advance bookings for the same are expected to be open very soon. In Telangana too, the makers are trying for ticket hike and the GO is expected to be out soon. Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

