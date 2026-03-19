Ugadi 2026: Wishes from Leaders, and a Big Job Calendar Boost

Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year for Telugu people. On March 19, 2026, people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana welcomed the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram with devotion and joy.

On this special occasion, several national and state leaders extended their heartfelt wishes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telugu people and said Ugadi brings new energy and fresh beginnings into every life. He expressed hope that the year ahead will be filled with happiness, good health, and success.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared a strong message of growth and progress. He said the new year should bring light into every household. He emphasised the vision of building a poverty-free society and encouraged people to take full advantage of welfare and development programs. He also expressed confidence in the state’s long-term growth plans.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the deeper meaning of the year’s name. He said people should avoid actions that lead to downfall and instead move forward with awareness and responsibility. He wished for prosperity and well-being in every family.

Minister Nara Lokesh extended his wishes and said the new year should strengthen public welfare and take Andhra Pradesh to the top position in development. He hoped that every home would be filled with health and happiness.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna shared a meaningful message. He compared life to Ugadi Pachadi, which carries six different tastes. Just like those flavours, life is a mix of experiences. He urged people to face every situation with courage and confidence.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also conveyed his greetings. He said Ugadi reflects the rich culture and traditions of Telugu people. He wished for peace, prosperity, and happiness in every household. He reminded people that life has both joy and challenges, and both should be accepted with balance.

Ugadi Gift for Youth: AP Job Calendar 2026

Ugadi celebrations also brought a major announcement for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. The state government released its much-awaited job calendar for 2026. This move reflects a clear commitment to employment generation and transparent recruitment.

The job calendar, released by Nara Lokesh, outlines more than 10,000 job opportunities across 25 departments. The government has planned the recruitment process carefully to avoid legal issues and ensure timely notifications.

Key highlights from the job calendar include:

Around 1,500 posts in the Higher Education Department with notification expected by May 15

Nearly 2,778 posts in the Home Department along with 928 posts in other departments by August 15

Around 91 Group 1 posts to be notified in the same phase

About 750 Group 2 posts expected by September 15

In addition, the School Education Department is set to release DSC notifications for teacher recruitment soon. The government is also preparing a long-term plan to fill more than 7,500 teaching posts over the next three years through multiple DSC phases.

A New Year with New Opportunities

Ugadi 2026 stands as a symbol of renewal and optimism. The festival not only brings spiritual joy but also practical hope through employment opportunities. With strong wishes from leaders and a clear focus on jobs, the new year begins on a promising note.