Ugadi gift: AP govt prepares to distribute house site pattas

With the Supreme Court directing the State Election Commission to relax the model code of conduct, line has been cleared for the state government to distribute house site pattas for the poor in Andhra Pradesh. The SEC on Friday gave clearance to the Andhra Pradesh government that it can go ahead with its plans to distribute house patta sites to the poor as the model code of conduct has been relaxed in view of the postponement of civic body elections. Subsequently, the state principal secretary (revenue) gave instructions to the officials concerned to go ahead with the government’s plan to distribute house site pattas. The State government has now prepared the ground to give away 26.6 lakh house site pattas (registration forms) to the poor by Ugadi. The houses in the plots, which would be in 14,097 YSR Jagananna housing colonies, would be built over the next four years. The state government plans to construct about 30 lakh houses by 2024.

The state government had already reviewed the funds sanctioned in the urban and rural areas as part of the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the funds that were to be sanctioned by the State government for it. Houses will be constructed for even those who already have a plot, in addition to the beneficiaries who would be given pattas afresh.

Around 19.3 lakh houses would be built for beneficiaries in the limits of municipalities and urban development authorities (UDAs).

Banks will provide a loan of Rs 25,000 at the rate of 25 paise interest to each beneficiary and that the remaining amount would be borne by the government.