Undavalli’s masterful counter did more damage to YSRCP

The recent exchange of words between Chiranjeevi and the YSRCP leaders has ignited a fervent debate in Telugu states. However, masterful counter of Ex member of parliament Undavalli Arun Kumar seems to have done more damage to the YSRCP . Here’s a closer look at the situation.

It is widely known that during the 200-day celebration of “Valtheru Veeraiya,” Chiranjeevi shared an advice directed at YSRCP leaders. He urged them to prioritize developmental pursuits over snubbing the Telugu Film industry. However, this statement of Chiranjeevi was met with criticism and reproach from the YSRCP camp. YSRCP leaders like Gudivada Amarnath, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Botsa, Kottu, and Roja voiced their disagreement with varying degrees of fervor. Some used derogatory words indirectly aimed at the Megastar. Roja even issued a challenge to Chiranjeevi, suggesting his return to politics if he intended to engage in political discussions . However, such a retort holds little weight considering the fundamental democratic right of free expression. The YSRCP leaders even attempted to corner Chiranjeevi by reminding the public of his role as a union minister during the tumultuous Andhra Pradesh bifurcation.

Although a few leaders, including Ganta Sreenivas and Kothapalli Subbarayudu, who were associated with Chiranjeevi during the PRP era, rallied in support, their voices seemed subdued amidst the more vociferous YSRCP members. The common people , particularly those active on social media platforms, rallied around Chiranjeevi and posed pertinent questions to YSRCP leaders, mirroring the concerns raised by the megastar. Still , Chiranjeevi’s supporters believed that these counterarguments failed to make a resounding impact against the sharp remarks of loud mouthed YSRCP leaders.

In this context, Undavalli’s press conference marked a pivotal turning point. Revered for his balanced assessments, Undavalli has previously acknowledged the achievements of Jagan, Pawan, and even CBN. His endorsement of Chiranjeevi’s stance further underscored the gravity of the matter. He affirmed, “Chiranjeevi’s words carry sincerity. He played a pivotal role in securing the status of Hyderabad as a joint capital for an entire decade. Expressing dissent against one’s own government while serving as a union minister is no small feat, and Chiranjeevi displayed courage in doing so. Now, with a lack of political power, he is advocating for the government’s commitment to special status and other rightful promises.” Undavalli also reminded that the “Telugu Film Industry” may be a small bird, but not the Megastar.

Undavalli’s well-considered and insightful perspective resonated deeply with neutral people who were just following the issue without supporting Chiranjeevi or YSRCP. Political observers believing that Undavalli’s press meet in support of Chiranjeevi caused more damage to YSRCP than all other counter arguments put together.