Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier and Why Andhra Pradesh Gains

What gets cheaper after budget:

Electronics:

Components used in mobile phones and tablets will become cheaper due to customs duty relief.

Solar panels and microwave ovens are also expected to cost less after the government exempted basic customs duty on selected manufacturing parts.

Green Energy

Lithium ion cells used in electric vehicle batteries will be cheaper following the exemption of basic customs duty. This move supports clean energy and EV adoption.

Travel and Overseas Spending

Tax Collected at Source has been reduced for overseas education, medical travel, and foreign tour packages. This will lower upfront costs for individuals travelling abroad.

Footwear

Certain leather footwear and equipment may become more affordable as import duties on raw materials have been reduced.

What Gets Costlier After Budget 2026

Tobacco Products

Cigarettes, pan masala, and other tobacco products will cost more due to higher excise duty and a newly introduced cess.

Alcohol and Trading

Alcohol prices may rise. Futures and options trading has become costlier following an increase in Securities Transaction Tax.

Imported Personal Goods

Customs tariffs on some personal imported goods have been revised upward, making them more expensive.

Coffee Machines

Exemptions on coffee roasting, brewing, and vending machines have been removed, leading to higher prices.

Andhra Pradesh Emerges as a Key Beneficiary

Rare Earth and Mineral Support

Andhra Pradesh is among four mineral rich states identified by the Centre for support under the Rare Earth Permanent Magnets scheme launched in November 2025. Significant rare earth reserves have already been identified in the state, with exploration blocks allocated earlier.

High Speed Rail Corridors

Investments in the Hyderabad Bengaluru and Hyderabad Chennai high speed rail corridors will benefit several Andhra stations including Kurnool, Guntakal, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Renigunta. This is expected to boost connectivity and regional development.

Data Centre Boost

A hyperscale data centre proposed by Google in Vishakapatnam will benefit from a tax holiday offered until 2047. The incentive applies to foreign cloud service providers operating from India while serving global customers.

Urban Infrastructure Funding

Cities in Andhra Pradesh with populations above five lakh will continue to receive central funding for large scale infrastructure upgrades. New financing mechanisms such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Trusts will be used with institutional backing.

Tourism and Eco Development

The Centre will support bird watching trails along Pulikat Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. An ecological mountain trail in Araku Valley will further strengthen eco tourism and local employment.