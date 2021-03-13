Union cabinet berth to Tirupati LS bypoll winner: BJP’s offer to lure voters

The BJP has come with a new offer “Union cabinet berth in Modi cabinet” to lure voters in the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

The party is planning to take this slogan aggressively in the poll campaigning promising that if Tirupati voters elect BJP candidate, he will be made a union minister in Modi’s cabinet.

Andhra Pradesh has no representation in the union cabinet after Modi became PM for second term in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is because neither the ruling YSRCP or the opposition TDP are part of the BJP-led NDA government.

When TDP was an alliance partner in NDA between 2014 and 2018, there was representation for AP in Modi’s first cabinet.

But TDP quit NDA before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The YSRCP though maintaining ‘friendly relations’ with BJP and Modi on all issues, it did not join the NDA government.

Against this backdrop, the BJP national leadership has decided to lure Tirupathi voters as well as AP people with union minister post in Modi’s cabinet, if they elect BJP candidate.

The BJP is coming out with this strategy after it became official that Janasena will not contest the Tirupati seat and will support BJP.

It remains to be seen whether this offer attracts Tirupati voters or not towards BJP.