Home > Movie News

Union Minister demands ban on Sakshi

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

Union Minister demands ban on Sakshi

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma demanded for a ban on Sakshi media organization, expressing ire over derogatory comments made on Amaravati in its news TV channel.

Union Minister and AP BJP senior leader Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma burnt Sakshi newspaper copies in Bhimavaram on Tuesday, to protest against Sakshi media outlet. He condemned Sakshi management for propagating derogatory propaganda against Amaravati, which is not just Andhra Pradesh capital city, but also a sacred place with spiritual and cultural significance.

Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma demanded for strict action against those who were involved in this episode and hurt the feelings of Amaravati people.

On the other hand, TDP cadres continued protests against Sakshi media across Andhra Pradesh state, demanding action on journalists Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and Krishnam Raju. They are also demanding an apology from former CM and Sakshi boss YS Jaganmohan Reddy in this issue.

Meanwhile Sakshi senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14-day judicial remand. He was arrested by AP Police in Hyderabad on Monday.

