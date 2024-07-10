Spread the love

The Union Government has, on numerous occasions during its previous tenure, interpret its intention to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. However, with the recent formation of a coalition government between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the impending visit of the Union Minister to Visakhapatnam has aroused considerable interest and speculation.

The Honourable H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the 10th of July. He will be accommodated at the prestigious RINL guest house for the night. A high-level review meeting is slated for 11:30 AM on the subsequent day. Following this engagement, the Minister is expected to proceed to Hyderabad for a conference with NMDC officials.

Mr. Palla Srinivas Rao, a prominent spokesperson, has disclosed that the state government intends to petition for a substantial sum of 8,000 crore rupees for the revitalisation of the Steel Plant.

Despite the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s current financial difficulties, the TDP government has embraced the formidable challenge of averting privatisation and steering the enterprise towards profitability. It is worth noting that during the Vajpayee administration, the TDP successfully safeguarded the plant by securing a revival package of 2,859 crore rupees. In a similar vein, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is now assiduously working towards procuring an 8,000 crore rupee revival package to ensure the steel plant’s continued operation and prosperity.

-Sanyogita