Union Strike to Impact Tollywood Releases

The recent strike in Telugu cinema because of the Telugu Film Unions has brought a long pause for the film shoots. It has been two weeks since the strike started and a possible resolution is yet to be found. The shoots of all the Telugu films are impacted badly. Several actors and production houses are working on strict deadlines as the release dates are announced. This Union strike has pushed the shooting schedules and this will push the announced release dates of the films.

Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is announced for August 27th release and it is pushed to a new date. A week’s shoot is pending. The shoots of big ticket films featuring Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Nani, Naga Chaitanya and others came to a halt. Several medium and small-budget films are kept on hold because of the Union strike. Allu Arjun is shooting for Atleee’s film in Mumbai and the shoot is not interrupted. The new schedule commences from August 20th in Mumbai. For now, the Union strike has impacted the film shoots and this will result in the delay in the release of the films in the coming days.