Unnano Leno: Karthik enchants with Romantic Love anthem

A musical and dance based love story, titled as “Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava” is making headlines. After historical hit Balagam, the young producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy producing Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava. Young choreographer Yashwanth Master is getting introduced as hero to Telugu cinema with this film. Talented Malyalam actress Karthika Muralidaran, CIA fame will be playing the female lead in the film. Debutant named Sasi Kumar Muthiluri will be turning director.

Interestingly famous playback singer Karthik will be introduced as music director with this film. His magic is full on display with the beautiful love infused melody, Unnano Leno, first single from the film. Karthik composed the song, which has a pleasant tune and good beats. He also sang the beautifully, and the lyrics were written by Bharadwaj Patrudu. The protagonist falls in love with Karthika at first sight and attempts to introduce himself at the party. He ultimately completes his mission.

The song grows more vibrant and magical at the end when they both dance with incredible chemistry of leads and grace. In the song, Yash and Karthika look lovely. Everyone will be impressed by the visuals and fascinating lyrical animation. Talented technicians working for this film. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy bankrolling this film under Dilraju Productions and Shirish presenting.