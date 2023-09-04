Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release

Pawan Kalyan’s most awaited periodic drama is Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film started rolling long back and yet there is no update on release. Many were puzzled about the release of the film. Now producer AM Ratnam comes out with an explanation. He attended the press meet of Rules Ranjan where the media asked him about HHVM release.

AM Ratnam cleared that HHVM is a very lengthy movie, which can’t be finished at a stretch. The film’s shooting will be finished by year-end and he also said that HHVM will be released before the 2024 elections. He also explained that Pawan Kalyan wanted to earn money to spent them in politics and that is the reason he is making other movies in between.