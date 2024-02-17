Updated Release Dates of Tollywood:

There are a lot of films delayed and they will not make it for release as per the announcements. As per the update, no big film is releasing during the summer season this year. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is announced for May 9th release but the film may not make it for release due to the extensive post-production work involved. Here is the updated release date chart of Telugu cinema this year:
February:
23rd: Siddharth Roy, Sundaram Master, Masthu Shades Unnai Ra and Vyooham
March:
1st: Operation Valentine, Razakar, Sapadham and Chari 111
8th: Gaami and Bhimaa
22nd: Aa Okkati Adakku
29th: Tillu Square
April:
5th: Family Star
12th: Thangalaan
19th: Gangs of Godavari (Expected)
Sharwanand and Sriram Aditya Film (Date yet to be Finalized)
May:
9th: Kalki 2898 AD (Likely to be Postponed)
Suriya’s Kanguva (Date yet to be Finalized)
Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari (Date yet to be Finalized)
June:
13th: GOAT
14th: Double iSmart
Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla film (Date yet to be Finalized)
August:
15th: Pushpa: The Rule
Indian 2 (Date yet to be Finalized)
29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
September:
6th: Game Changer (Date yet to be Finalized)
27th: OG
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel (Date yet to be Finalized)
October:
10th: Devara