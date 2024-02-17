Updated Release Dates of Tollywood:

There are a lot of films delayed and they will not make it for release as per the announcements. As per the update, no big film is releasing during the summer season this year. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is announced for May 9th release but the film may not make it for release due to the extensive post-production work involved. Here is the updated release date chart of Telugu cinema this year:

February:

23rd: Siddharth Roy, Sundaram Master, Masthu Shades Unnai Ra and Vyooham

March:

1st: Operation Valentine, Razakar, Sapadham and Chari 111

8th: Gaami and Bhimaa

22nd: Aa Okkati Adakku

29th: Tillu Square

April:

5th: Family Star

12th: Thangalaan

19th: Gangs of Godavari (Expected)

Sharwanand and Sriram Aditya Film (Date yet to be Finalized)

May:

9th: Kalki 2898 AD (Likely to be Postponed)

Suriya’s Kanguva (Date yet to be Finalized)

Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari (Date yet to be Finalized)

June:

13th: GOAT

14th: Double iSmart

Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla film (Date yet to be Finalized)

August:

15th: Pushpa: The Rule

Indian 2 (Date yet to be Finalized)

29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

September:

6th: Game Changer (Date yet to be Finalized)

27th: OG

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel (Date yet to be Finalized)

October:

10th: Devara