x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Updated Release Dates of Tollywood:

Published on February 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 is Crucial for Allu Arjun in Many Ways
image
Unique Poster: Megastar and Srikanth Odela
image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?

Updated Release Dates of Tollywood:

There are a lot of films delayed and they will not make it for release as per the announcements. As per the update, no big film is releasing during the summer season this year. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is announced for May 9th release but the film may not make it for release due to the extensive post-production work involved. Here is the updated release date chart of Telugu cinema this year:

February:

23rd: Siddharth Roy, Sundaram Master, Masthu Shades Unnai Ra and Vyooham

March:

1st: Operation Valentine, Razakar, Sapadham and Chari 111
8th: Gaami and Bhimaa
22nd: Aa Okkati Adakku
29th: Tillu Square

April:

5th: Family Star
12th: Thangalaan
19th: Gangs of Godavari (Expected)
Sharwanand and Sriram Aditya Film (Date yet to be Finalized)

May:

9th: Kalki 2898 AD (Likely to be Postponed)
Suriya’s Kanguva (Date yet to be Finalized)
Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari (Date yet to be Finalized)

June:

13th: GOAT
14th: Double iSmart
Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla film (Date yet to be Finalized)

August:

15th: Pushpa: The Rule
Indian 2 (Date yet to be Finalized)
29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

September:

6th: Game Changer (Date yet to be Finalized)
27th: OG
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel (Date yet to be Finalized)

October:

10th: Devara

Next Trivikram to take a Long Break Previous RRR Actors: Crucial Time getting Wasted
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 is Crucial for Allu Arjun in Many Ways
image
Unique Poster: Megastar and Srikanth Odela
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 is Crucial for Allu Arjun in Many Ways
image
Unique Poster: Megastar and Srikanth Odela
image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?

Most Read

image
Earthquake in Telugu states: The first one of such magnitude in the last 40 years
image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look