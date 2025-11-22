Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation

Ravi Immadi, the organizer of piracy website iBomma has been arrested recently in Hyderabad and he is in the custody of Cyber Crime cops. He was investigated completely for the second consecutive day and the investigation unfolded several facts about how he purchased films and about the transactions he has done. The investigation is done about his links with other piracy websites and about the mafia involved in this business.

The cops investigated how the transactions are done and how the money was exchanged. Ravi has co-operated for the investigation and he gave a clear picture about the business. He also revealed about his personal life, financial hurdles and what has driven him into this business. Ravi owned an office in the Caribbean Islands and he revealed that he purchased films from the techies based in the United Kingdom.

The Technical team of SBI too were present during the investigation. iBomma was redirected to several illegal betting apps and other piracy websites. Ravi agreed that he purchased most of the films through MovieRulz and he paid them through cryptocurrency. He disclosed that there are websites based in UK where the pirated copies shot in theatres can be converted into HD copies and they are sold for several websites. Several cases are registered against Ravi and the Cyber Crime cops are in plans to unveil more and more facts in this business.