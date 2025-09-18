x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka

Published on September 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bhadrakaali will be realistic and unique – Vijay Antony
image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
image
Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power
image
Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?

Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka starring Ram Pothineni has been one of the most anticipated movies. Ever since the first glimpse release, where Ram playing a movie buff showcased his love for movies, the buzz for this movie had been high. The special movie has Upendra in a prominent role, too.

The popular actor is celebrating his birthday today and the makers have released a special look from the film. In his stylish avatar, the actor is radiating charm like always. Currently, the movie team is shooting a major song on Ram and massive number of dancers at a set specially erected.

Already, Ram showcased his multi-faceted skills by turning into a lyricist and singer for two singles released from the film. Vivek-Marvin composed them and both became chartbusters. Makers are stating that it will be a memorable film for everyone involved and gives a thorough entertaining cinematic experience with never before seen concept.

Mahesh Babu P, is directing the film and his concept will touch hearts of everyone in the theatres watching the film, say makers. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on high budget and planning for releasing it on 28th November. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role in this youthful entertainer.

Next Bhadrakaali will be realistic and unique – Vijay Antony Previous Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
else

TRENDING

image
Bhadrakaali will be realistic and unique – Vijay Antony
image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Bhadrakaali will be realistic and unique – Vijay Antony
image
Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka
image
Kishkindhapuri gave me nightmares in theatres – Anil Ravipudi
image
Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power
image
Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns
image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look