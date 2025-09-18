Upendra radiates charm from Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka starring Ram Pothineni has been one of the most anticipated movies. Ever since the first glimpse release, where Ram playing a movie buff showcased his love for movies, the buzz for this movie had been high. The special movie has Upendra in a prominent role, too.

The popular actor is celebrating his birthday today and the makers have released a special look from the film. In his stylish avatar, the actor is radiating charm like always. Currently, the movie team is shooting a major song on Ram and massive number of dancers at a set specially erected.

Already, Ram showcased his multi-faceted skills by turning into a lyricist and singer for two singles released from the film. Vivek-Marvin composed them and both became chartbusters. Makers are stating that it will be a memorable film for everyone involved and gives a thorough entertaining cinematic experience with never before seen concept.

Mahesh Babu P, is directing the film and his concept will touch hearts of everyone in the theatres watching the film, say makers. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on high budget and planning for releasing it on 28th November. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role in this youthful entertainer.