Uppena Tamil Remake: Top actor’s son making his Debut

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Telugu film Uppena will soon be remade in Tamil language. Vijay Sethupathi who essayed the role of the lead antagonist in the Telugu version acquired the Tamil remake rights of Uppena. Though the makers wanted to dub Uppena and release the film in Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi suggested the remake plans. Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and Vijay Sethupathi will produce the Tamil version of the film.

Top actor Vijay’s son Sanjay will make his debut as the lead actor with this rustic love story. Vijay Sethupathi is said to have suggested Vijay to introduce his son with the remake of Uppena. The film’s original version is directed by Buchi Babu. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer. Vijay Sethupathi is in plans to make an official announcement soon. It is unclear if Vijay Sethupathi himself reprises his role from the original.