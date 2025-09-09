x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’

Published on September 9, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind gets Notices
image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works
image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’

Today, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launched their usual “Farmer Protest(Annadata Poru)” claiming there’s a severe urea shortage in Andhra Pradesh. They demand fair prices for onion and tomato farmers and want the government to ensure no farmer suffers. Sounds like a noble cause, right?

The truth is far less dramatic. Andhra Pradesh currently has 80,503 metric tons of urea stock and in the next 20 days, the state is expected to receive 23,592 metric tons of urea to meet the farmers’ needs. Besides, the Central Government has already allocated 9.3 lakh metric tons of urea to the state for the Rabi season. The TDP government is making sure urea reaches farmers, even if long queues are part of the process. The real problem isn’t the shortage, it’s poor communication and YSRCP’s hunger for headlines.

A former MLA, Kasu Mahesh Reddy, was placed under house arrest for daring to participate in the so-called protest. But the big question remains: if the real aim is to help farmers, why not ask the government directly instead of filing petitions in the High Court? Maybe the real goal is just media attention.

While the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, is working hard behind the scenes, even issuing teleconferences to ensure proper urea supply, YSRCP keeps blaming everything on him. Even Telangana’s ministers admitted that the shortage is due to farmers hoarding stock.

Instead of suggesting simple measures, like clear info on urea availability or home delivery for small farmers, YSRCP prefers political theatrics. Protests and petitions are easy; real governance takes effort.

In the end, the situation clearly shows that the real crisis is not the urea shortage but the political shortage of ideas. Meanwhile, farmers are left standing in long queues, angry and confused, while the YSRCP tries to turn it into a show for their benefit.

Next Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works Previous We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind gets Notices
image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works

Latest

image
Allu Aravind gets Notices
image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works
image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

Most Read

image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
Nepal lifts social media ban after 20 killed in protests
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025