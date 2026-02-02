Uri, Dhurandhar, Now Nikhil’s The India House

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer ambitious film The India House, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, tells the story of the historic London building that once powered India’s early 20th-century revolutionary movement. The film team is racing ahead with a large-scale production led by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, V Mega Pictures, and presented by Ram Charan.

Music director Shashwat Sachdev who scored music for Bollywood blockbusters like Uri and Dhurandhar, is roped in for The India House. He has scored five tracks already for the movie, and the team is thrilled to shoot these songs.

The movie co-starring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead and Anupam Kher in a pivotal role has already more than half of its shoot.

KK Senthil Kumar handles the cinematography of the movie.