Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Uri, Dhurandhar, Now Nikhil's The India House

Published on February 2, 2026

Uri, Dhurandhar, Now Nikhil’s The India House

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer ambitious film The India House, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, tells the story of the historic London building that once powered India’s early 20th-century revolutionary movement. The film team is racing ahead with a large-scale production led by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, V Mega Pictures, and presented by Ram Charan.

Music director Shashwat Sachdev who scored music for Bollywood blockbusters like Uri and Dhurandhar, is roped in for The India House. He has scored five tracks already for the movie, and the team is thrilled to shoot these songs.

The movie co-starring Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead and Anupam Kher in a pivotal role has already more than half of its shoot.

KK Senthil Kumar handles the cinematography of the movie.

