US Aid for Voter Turnout in India Sparks Controversy

The United States’ allocation of $ 21 million (approximately Rs 183 crores) to increase voter turnout in India has sparked a political controversy. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has now halted these funds, citing the need to review foreign aid programs.

The Indian government, through the Election Commission, has been actively working to boost voter participation by organizing awareness campaigns, setting up special polling booths for women and differently-abled individuals, and investing heavily in voter education. However, the US government’s decision to fund similar initiatives raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the involvement of external powers in India’s electoral process.

DOGE announced the suspension of funds allocated for various programs in multiple countries, including India. The decision came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Elon Musk during his US visit. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, innovation, space programs, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya strongly opposed the US funding, calling it an interference in India’s electoral process. He questioned who would benefit from such funds and clarified that the ruling party did not stand to gain. Malviya emphasized that India is fully capable of managing its elections without external assistance.