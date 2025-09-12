x
Home > Movie News

US BO : Mirai off to a fantastic start

Published on September 12, 2025 by nymisha

US BO : Mirai off to a fantastic start

After going through dull phase for several weeks, Telugu films started dominating the North America box office this September. Last week, small film Little Hearts turned out to be a blockbuster with its impressive run. This week, Hanu-Man fame Teja starrer Mirai, which generated solid anticipation because of the terrific teasers and trailers, started off with a bang in USA.

The visual spectacle took a fantastic start with $ 375K ( approx) from its Thursday premieres. This is a sensational number for a medium budget film and also one of the biggest openings for Tollywood this year. Teja’s last outing Hanu-Man, which released during Sankranti season, grossed close to $ 386K from its premieres day. Mirai is likely to end as the second biggest opener for Teja after Hanu-Man. Mirai will eye for a fabulous first weekend at the overseas box office.

Meanwhile, the film has been securing unanimous positive reviews from early premieres in overseas and India. The mind-blowing visuals coupled with the mythological theme and commendable efforts by the team turned out to be the biggest takeaway for the film. Going by these reports, Mirai is likely to set the box office on fire in the next couple of weeks.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai stars Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and few others in prominent roles. TG Vishwa Prasad bankrolled the film on a solid budget.

Next Kishkindhapuri Movie Review Previous Pawan’s OG Strategy surprises Everyone
