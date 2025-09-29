x
US BO : OG nears $ 5M, Mirai hits $ 3M

Published on September 29, 2025 by nymisha

Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

US BO : OG nears $ 5M, Mirai hits $ 3M

Telugu films continue to dominate the North America box office. While Pawan Kalyan’s latest offering OG notched up close to $ 5 Million mark, Teja starrer Mirai joined the elite $ 3 Million club in the latest weekend.

OG emerged as a blockbuster in USA during the first weekend with a terrific run. While domestic revenues slowed down after the sensational opening day, the overseas numbers remained steady throughout the weekend. The film registered impressive numbers in the first four days with the total gross nearing the prestigious $ 5 million mark.

After taking a stupendous opening with $ 3.13 Million gross from Wednesday premieres, the Sujeeth directional amassed half a dollar gross on all three days from Thursday to Saturday. With Sunday’s total likely to be around $ 250k, the film is going to end the first weekend close to $ 5 Million. This is the highest grossing Telugu film of the year. Despite mixed reports, the film performed extremely well on the back of massive pre-release buzz and Pawan Kalyan’s enviable stardom in overseas.

On the other side, Teja Sajja’s latest blockbuster Mirai achieved another huge milestone in USA. Despite OG storm, Mirai continued to mint promising revenues in overseas and entered the prestigious $ 3 Million club by the end of Sunday. Even after two weeks, the mythological fantasy drama didn’t lose steam and fetched good numbers in the weekend. Teja delivered back-to-back blockbusters in North America with Hanu-Man and Mirai.

Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1

Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Telangana local body polls schedule announced
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats
Give Me 10 Years – I’ll Build a City That Rivals New York and Dubai”: Revanth Reddy

