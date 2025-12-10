US Social Media Vetting Triggers Major Delays for Indian H-1B Visa Applicants

The US State Department’s new social media vetting policy has created significant disruption for thousands of Indian H-1B visa holders planning to travel during the holiday season. Applicants with interviews scheduled from mid to late December have received unexpected notices informing them that their appointments have been moved to next year. Many interviews are now being pushed as far as March, leaving workers unable to return to the United States until the rescheduled dates.

The shift follows the government’s decision to expand social media screening for H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents. Beginning December 15, applicants must keep all social media profiles public so that consular officers can review online activity for potential national security concerns. The process mirrors similar checks introduced earlier this year for student visa holders.

US consulates across India have already begun sending email notifications that confirm the postponements. The Embassy has warned that applicants who arrive on their original dates despite receiving a reschedule notice will be denied entry at the consulate. Biometrics appointments, however, will remain unchanged.

Immigration attorneys say the sudden cancellations have disrupted long-planned travel for many Indian professionals who had booked tickets months in advance. They also note that the State Department recently restricted visa stamping to the applicant’s home country, leaving workers with no option to seek interviews in other locations.

The new policy comes at a time when the H-1B programme is already facing tighter scrutiny. The US government has recently introduced a steep fee for new H-1B workers and proposed changes to the annual lottery, adding further uncertainty for foreign talent.