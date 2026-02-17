US Tightens Visa Rules, Says Entry Is a Privilege, Not a Right

The United States has once again reinforced its tough immigration stance, making it clear that a visa is not a constitutional right but a temporary permission granted to foreign nationals. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that entry into the country is a privilege extended at America’s discretion and can be withdrawn if national interests are threatened.

Speaking after a key meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister, Rubio warned that visas of foreign nationals who act against US national interests will be cancelled without hesitation. He emphasised that these rules apply equally to tourists, students, journalists, and all other visa categories. The message was direct. Respect American laws and policies or risk losing your visa status.

The State Department has made it clear that individuals who misuse tourist or student visas and engage in activities that disturb public order or undermine US interests will face immediate action. According to officials, a record number of visas were revoked over the past year on similar grounds. Authorities stressed that the US government retains full authority to cancel visas if the conditions of stay are violated.

Immigration policies have also become stricter at a broader level. The United States has reportedly imposed restrictions or reduced visa issuances for as many as 75 countries.

Experts are advising current visa holders and those planning to travel to the US to exercise extreme caution in their public conduct. Social media activity, public speeches, and participation in political or controversial events could come under scrutiny. Even minor violations may result in visa cancellation or future travel bans.

Rubio’s remarks are being viewed globally as a final warning. For Indian nationals and others aspiring to study, work, or travel in the United States, the message is unmistakable. Compliance with US laws is mandatory, and visa privileges can be revoked at any time if authorities believe national interests are at stake.