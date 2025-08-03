x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week

Published on August 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week
image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week

The news about four elderly persons of an Indian-origin family missing in the United States of America became viral all over on Sunday morning after their whereabouts were not known according to police authorities. They went missing while on a road trip from Buffalo in New York to Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania last week. They were travelling in a light green Toyota Camry with a NY license plate.

As per the latest update, all four who were missing since July 29th have now been found dead following a deadly vehicle crash. The vehicle was found off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. While the police launched a hunt to trace these elderly persons, a non-profit organisation that spreads word about missing individuals has reportedly discovered that they met with a fatal accident and died on spot.

The four persons were identified as Kishore Divan, Gita Divan, Shailesh Divan and Asha Divan. All of them were over 80 years old. They all prepaid for lodging at the Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold, but never checked in. The last confirmed sighting was at a Burger outlet on July 29th. They were not reachable over phone calls after this stop.

Previous Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

Latest

image
USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week
image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

Most Read

image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota
image
Case Filed Against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Over Remarks on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos