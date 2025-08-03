USA : 4 from Indian-origin family found dead after missing for a week

The news about four elderly persons of an Indian-origin family missing in the United States of America became viral all over on Sunday morning after their whereabouts were not known according to police authorities. They went missing while on a road trip from Buffalo in New York to Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania last week. They were travelling in a light green Toyota Camry with a NY license plate.

As per the latest update, all four who were missing since July 29th have now been found dead following a deadly vehicle crash. The vehicle was found off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. While the police launched a hunt to trace these elderly persons, a non-profit organisation that spreads word about missing individuals has reportedly discovered that they met with a fatal accident and died on spot.

The four persons were identified as Kishore Divan, Gita Divan, Shailesh Divan and Asha Divan. All of them were over 80 years old. They all prepaid for lodging at the Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold, but never checked in. The last confirmed sighting was at a Burger outlet on July 29th. They were not reachable over phone calls after this stop.