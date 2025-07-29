USA BO : Coolie set for a roaring start

Superstar Rajinikanth commands an unmatched stardom among Kollywood heroes in overseas market. In USA, where the market for Tamil heroes is relatively low compared to their peers in Telugu and Hindi, Rajinikanth boasts enviable records. His upcoming film Coolie is likely to further accentuate his box office pull in North America.

Even before the launch of the theatrical trailer and despite facing competition from War 2, Coolie has zoomed past the half million dollar mark in USA alone. With more than two weeks to go for a grand release, the film registered sensational advances in all territories where the bookings got opened recently. The crazy combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth is proving to be the selling point for this much anticipated action thriller which features a host of actors from different languages.

Rajinikanth’s Kabali holds the record for registering highest collections from premiere day with $ 1.92 M haul. His previous film Jailer grossed close to $ 1 M from premieres. Now, Coolie is likely to emulate both Jailer and Kabali and emerge as the biggest opener of Kollywood. As of this writing, Coolie notched up $ 550K from advances and set for a roaring start in overseas. With trailer launch set to happen on August 2nd, the advance sales will gain further momentum once the promotions pick up.

As Coolie features stars like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Upendra, moviegoers from other languages are also eagerly awaiting its release. So, there is every chance that Coolie will shatter several records in the opening weekend if it garners positive reviews and impressive word of mouth.