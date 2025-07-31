USA BO : Kingdom off to a fantastic start

Vijay Devarakonda’s latest release Kingdom, which generated a solid buzz due to exciting promotional content, started off its overseas box office journey with a bang. Despite scoring a massive flop with his previous outing The Family Star, Vijay made a strong comeback as Kingdom took a fantastic opening in North America from its premieres day.

As per tracked numbers, Kingdom grossed more than $ 850K from its Thursday premieres and emerged as the biggest opener in Vijay Devarakonda’s career by surpassing his previous best by a large margin. This is a stupendous start considering that the fact his previous film failed to gross even $ 300K from premiere shows. The hype on Vijay Devarakonda and Gautham Tinnanuri combination and the terrific content in teasers and trailer set the tone for such a fantastic start in overseas territory.

In the meantime, the action entertainer has managed to secure decent reviews from premiere shows. Vijay’s terrific performance and stunning technical values have been receiving unanimous reports despite some narrative shortcomings and an underwhelming second half. Director’s authentic handling of a mass script and the superlative production values helped the film garner positive word of mouth.

Going by the current trend and the encouraging feedback, Kingdom is likely to have an impressive opening weekend in USA. There are strong chances for the film to emerge as the biggest grosser in Vijay’s career and reinstate his market in overseas.